Kinetics' InfiniDrive HMX3000 Awarded Contract by SAIC to Service USMC Vehicles

Kinetics Drive Solutions (Kinetics), has been selected as a subcontractor to Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) to enter into the Production and Deployment Phase of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV) Survivability Upgrade (SU) program. SAIC was awarded an initial Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) option to provide the Marine Corps with additional AAV SU vehicles, which will be the first combat vehicle equipped with Kinetics’ state-of-the-art infinitely variable transmission.

Through this collaboration with SAIC, Kinetics’ specially designed MD500 marine drive power-take-off and the InfiniDrive HMX3000 transmissions will provide the Marine Corps with a mobility solution that greatly improves both land and water mobility of the better-protected AAV SU vehicle. The infinitely variable nature of the transmission allows the track speed to be optimized independent of engine speed – a superior feature for transition from water to land. When in water, the transmission is disconnected enabling the MD500 to provide the AAV SU with the maximum power at the water jets for fast ship-to-shore operation.





At the heart of the HMX3000 is Kinetics’ proprietary integrated pump motors (IPM) and transmission control system which provides a highly efficient and power-dense transmission. Kinetics’ intelligent transmission controls is also matched to the engine’s operating curve to yield optimal efficiency across the entire speed range of the vehicle. The electronic control and by-wire operation of the transmission further offers the Marine Corps a choice to easily upgrade the AAV SU for remote controlled or autonomous operations – a unique feature for forward looking capabilities.

“We are extremely pleased that SAIC chose to continue to work with us on this solution for the Marine Corps. We are proud of this collaboration and the trust in our HMX3000 product – the latest in our HMX range of transmissions for the defence market. It boosts our confidence in Kinetics to work with and support vehicle integrators and OEMs worldwide to deliver reliable and cost-effective solutions to their customers,” said Kinetics CEO Jason Lim.

Kinetics Drive Solutions Inc., is a multi-disciplinary engineering company providing intelligent drive systems and control solutions for mobile applications. Kinetics’ engineering team has produced custom drive solutions for world-class equipment manufacturers, defense contractors and component manufacturers. Kinetics is part of the land systems business of integrated engineering group ST Engineering. For more information please visit www.KineticsDrive.com .

