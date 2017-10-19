P&WC to Provide IndiGo with Fleet Management Program Maintenance Agreement for Its Fleet of PW127M Engines

ATR announced in May 2017 that IndiGo will purchase up to 50 ATR72-600 aircraft powered by PW127M engines

Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) announced today that it has signed a Fleet Management™ Program (FMP®) maintenance contract with IndiGo for PW127M engines that will power the airline's new fleet of ATR72-600 aircraft serving regional routes in India. The contract, signed in August, will be in place for 10 years from the date of each engine's entry into service and can be extended thereafter. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).

"This FMP will provide IndiGo with hands-on support as the engines progressively enter into service on the airline's new ATR72-600 fleet," says Frédéric Lefebvre, Vice President, Regional Airlines, P&WC. "IndiGo also chose to equip each of its new aircraft with our FAST™ (Flight, Acquisition, Storage and Transmission) prognostics solution - including the newly certified propeller vibration trend monitoring capability. FAST is helping regional airlines around the world maximize aircraft availability, achieve compliance with their maintenance requirements and optimize their maintenance scheduling."





Tailored specifically to IndiGo, the FMP plan will provide customized support to meet the company's technical and commercial needs. P&WC's FMP plan is a flexible, high-value engine management solution that helps lock in lower operating costs and simplifies fleet operations management. It also serves as a financial planning tool that supports efficient cash flow management while allowing airlines to focus on their core business of passenger and cargo transportation.

"IndiGo is a key operator for P&WC in India and the Asia Pacific market in general," says Lefebvre. "This FMP agreement allows us to take a larger profile in India's growing aviation industry. We are committed to making the debut of our PW127M engine with IndiGo's fleet a seamless process, giving them the outstanding maintenance solutions for which our P&WC FMP team is known."

