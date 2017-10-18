Aircraft Economic Life Summit 2017

28 November, 2017 - 28 November, 2017, Dublin, Ireland

This course will provide the latest findings for both aviation specialists and for new entrants to commercial aviation.

Highlights:

The 'mechanics' of Aircraft retirement – how to maximise value recovery

Determining your options in the aircraft's 'End of Life' phase

Transaction Analysis - how trading patterns can influence the residual value and life of an asset

which asset classes and types will be best positioned to benefit from airline demand?

How will maintenance condition influence the 'life' decision?

How significant a role will the Lessors play in determining economic life?

Speakers

Mark Dunnachie , Chief Commercial Officer, AerFin

, Chief Commercial Officer, AerFin Les Weal , Director, Oriel

, Director, Oriel Oliver Stuart-Menteth , MD, Fintech

, MD, Fintech Bradley Gregory, CEO, Air Salvage International Ltd

CEO, Air Salvage International Ltd Dick Forsberg , Head of Strategy, Avolon

, Head of Strategy, Avolon Olga Razzhivina , Senior ISTAT Appraiser, Oriel

, Senior ISTAT Appraiser, Oriel Rob Morris , Global Head of Consultancy, Flight Ascend Consultancy

, Global Head of Consultancy, Flight Ascend Consultancy Christian Degouy , President Sales & Marketing, IPR Conversions (Switzerland) Ltd

, President Sales & Marketing, IPR Conversions (Switzerland) Ltd Rod Sheridan , Vice Chairman of the Board, Nordic Aviation Capital A/S

, Vice Chairman of the Board, Nordic Aviation Capital A/S Gareth Delaney

Brian McCarthy , VP Marketing & Sales, Precision Conversions

, VP Marketing & Sales, Precision Conversions Wolfgang Schmid , VP Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, EFW

, VP Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, EFW Joseph Gill, Director, Goodbody Corporate Broking

Director, Goodbody Corporate Broking David Rushe , Sales & Marketing Manager, Magellan Aviation Group

, Sales & Marketing Manager, Magellan Aviation Group Michael Dowling , VP Portfolio & Risk Management, AWAS

, VP Portfolio & Risk Management, AWAS David Wang , Deputy General Manager, ICBC International Leasing Company Ltd

, Deputy General Manager, ICBC International Leasing Company Ltd Eddo Weijer , VP Engine Transactions, GA Telesis

, VP Engine Transactions, GA Telesis Chris Wills , Head of Consultancy Operations, FlightAscend Consultancy

, Head of Consultancy Operations, FlightAscend Consultancy Brian Tumulty , Chief Technical Officer, Accipiter

, Chief Technical Officer, Accipiter Wang Qi , Assist GM, JY Aviation Ireland

, Assist GM, JY Aviation Ireland Bruce Allison, Director, Vaayu Group

Source : ASDEvents