Aircraft Economic Life Summit 2017
- 28 November, 2017 - 28 November, 2017, Dublin, Ireland
This course will provide the latest findings for both aviation specialists and for new entrants to commercial aviation.
Highlights:
- The 'mechanics' of Aircraft retirement – how to maximise value recovery
- Determining your options in the aircraft's 'End of Life' phase
- Transaction Analysis - how trading patterns can influence the residual value and life of an asset
- which asset classes and types will be best positioned to benefit from airline demand?
- How will maintenance condition influence the 'life' decision?
- How significant a role will the Lessors play in determining economic life?
Speakers
- Mark Dunnachie, Chief Commercial Officer, AerFin
- Les Weal, Director, Oriel
- Oliver Stuart-Menteth, MD, Fintech
- Bradley Gregory, CEO, Air Salvage International Ltd
- Dick Forsberg, Head of Strategy, Avolon
- Olga Razzhivina, Senior ISTAT Appraiser, Oriel
- Rob Morris, Global Head of Consultancy, Flight Ascend Consultancy
- Christian Degouy, President Sales & Marketing, IPR Conversions (Switzerland) Ltd
- Rod Sheridan, Vice Chairman of the Board, Nordic Aviation Capital A/S
- Gareth Delaney
- Brian McCarthy, VP Marketing & Sales, Precision Conversions
- Wolfgang Schmid, VP Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, EFW
- Joseph Gill, Director, Goodbody Corporate Broking
- David Rushe, Sales & Marketing Manager, Magellan Aviation Group
- Michael Dowling, VP Portfolio & Risk Management, AWAS
- David Wang, Deputy General Manager, ICBC International Leasing Company Ltd
- Eddo Weijer, VP Engine Transactions, GA Telesis
- Chris Wills, Head of Consultancy Operations, FlightAscend Consultancy
- Brian Tumulty, Chief Technical Officer, Accipiter
- Wang Qi, Assist GM, JY Aviation Ireland
- Bruce Allison, Director, Vaayu Group
Source : ASDEvents
