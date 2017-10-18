Newsletter Subscription


Wednesday, Oct 18, 2017

Aircraft Economic Life Summit 2017

  • 28 November, 2017 - 28 November, 2017, Dublin, Ireland

This course will provide the latest findings for both aviation specialists and for new entrants to commercial aviation.

Highlights:

  • The 'mechanics' of Aircraft retirement – how to maximise value recovery
  • Determining your options in the aircraft's 'End of Life' phase
  • Transaction Analysis - how trading patterns can influence the residual value and life of an asset
  • which asset classes and types will be best positioned to benefit from airline demand?
  • How will maintenance condition influence the 'life' decision?
  • How significant a role will the Lessors play in determining economic life?

Speakers

  • Mark Dunnachie, Chief Commercial Officer, AerFin
  • Les Weal, Director, Oriel
  • Oliver Stuart-Menteth, MD, Fintech
  • Bradley Gregory, CEO, Air Salvage International Ltd
  • Dick Forsberg, Head of Strategy, Avolon
  • Olga Razzhivina, Senior ISTAT Appraiser, Oriel
  • Rob Morris, Global Head of Consultancy, Flight Ascend Consultancy
  • Christian Degouy, President Sales & Marketing, IPR Conversions (Switzerland) Ltd
  • Rod Sheridan, Vice Chairman of the Board, Nordic Aviation Capital A/S
  • Gareth Delaney
  • Brian McCarthy, VP Marketing & Sales, Precision Conversions
  • Wolfgang Schmid, VP Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, EFW
  • Joseph Gill, Director, Goodbody Corporate Broking
  • David Rushe, Sales & Marketing Manager, Magellan Aviation Group
  • Michael Dowling, VP Portfolio & Risk Management, AWAS
  • David Wang, Deputy General Manager, ICBC International Leasing Company Ltd
  • Eddo Weijer, VP Engine Transactions, GA Telesis
  • Chris Wills, Head of Consultancy Operations, FlightAscend Consultancy
  • Brian Tumulty, Chief Technical Officer, Accipiter
  • Wang Qi, Assist GM, JY Aviation Ireland
  • Bruce Allison, Director, Vaayu Group

Source : ASDEvents

Published on ASDNews: Oct 18, 2017

 

