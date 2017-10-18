Leonardo introduces new terminal and wide area multilateration solution to identify co-operative targets on the airport surface, in Terminal Maneuvering Area and en-route airspace

The new 3400 Multi Sensor Surveillance System (MSSS) leverages on FAA-qualified MLAT/ADS-B radio and field-proven tracking and data fusion designed by Leonardo

The 3400 MSSS exploits outstanding sensors design and innovative target processing in a flexible, redundant architecture to identify co-operative targets on the airport surface and in Terminal Maneuvering Area/en-route airspace

The system is compliant to the latest ICAO, EUROCAE, RTCA and other international requirements

Leonardo is proud to bring to market the 3400 Multi Sensor Surveillance System (MSSS), the company’s latest Air Traffic Control terminal and wide area surveillance solution, at the 62nd Annual ATCA (Air Traffic Control Association) conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, MD Washington DC (stand #421).

Developed by Leonardo’s US subsidiary Selex ES Inc., the 3400 MSSS features a powerful centralized processing system and distributed sensor network, which provide superior location, update, tracking, accuracy and capacity capabilities in a modular, fully redundant architecture, which supports flexible reconfiguration to satisfy challenging siting and operational requirements. The 3400 MSSS is designed to integrate with Commercial Off The Shelf (COTS) automation platforms to augment the controller’s surveillance picture. It can also be implemented as a stand-alone capability when traditional radar coverage is impractical. The 3400 MSSS is an all-weather solution, which can be installed in a pole-mount or standard 19” rack configuration, adapted to existing power and communication infrastructure, or implemented in an infrastructure-free, solar-powered configuration.





The 3400 MSSS features the Model 3400 MLAT/ADS-B radio used for multilateration and for the Automatic Dependent Surveillance- Broadcast (ADS-B). Model 3400 is Leonardo’s latest evolution of its field proven Model 3300 and MXC. Model 3300 is deployed in the United States as part of the Harris ADS-B network and currently supporting terminal multilateration at Charlotte-Douglas International, wide area application in Colorado and the LA Basin. Model MXC is operational in hundreds of ADS-B sites outside the United States.

The 3400 MSSS exploits Leonardo’s demonstrated experience in ATC automation and surveillance, and joins the company’s comprehensive portfolio of systems providing safe, reliable and cost-effective solutions for ATC customers worldwide.

Considering both Model 3300 and Model MXC, Leonardo has deployed over 650 MLAT/ADS-B radios in 16 Countries.

