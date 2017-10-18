Newsletter Subscription


Wednesday, Oct 18, 2017

Embraer Announces Order for 6 A-29 Super Tucano for an Undisclosed Customer

Embraer announced today a firm order for 6 (six) A-29 Super Tucano light attack and advanced training aircraft from an undisclosed customer. The aircraft can be used for tactical and advanced training as well as light attack and ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) missions. Deliveries will be concluded in 2018.

The A-29 Super Tucano is a durable, versatile and powerful turboprop aircraft capable of carrying out a wide range of missions, even operating from unimproved runways. After more than ten years in service, it has gained an excellent performance record: over 320,000 flight hours and nearly 40,000 combat hours. With more than 150 weapons configurations certified, the A-29 Super Tucano is equipped with advanced electronic, electro-optic, infrared and laser system technologies, as well as secure radio systems with data links and unrivalled munitions capacity.


Source : Embraer - Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Oct 18, 2017

 

