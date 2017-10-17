Harris Awarded $133 M US Navy and Australian F/A-18 EW Contract

Continues nearly 20-year legacy of Harris support for U.S. Navy's IDECM program

Provides Lot 14 AN/ALQ-214(V)4/5 onboard jammers for Navy and Australian F/A-18s

Ensures naval aviators can rely on electronic warfare technology for safety and mission success

Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) has received a $133 million contract to supply electronic jammers to protect U.S. Navy and Australian F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet aircraft against electronic threats. The contract was awarded during the first quarter of Harris' fiscal 2018.

Under the contract, Harris will manufacture and deliver ALQ-214(V)4/5 Integrated Defensive Electronic Countermeasures (IDECM) jammers for the F/A-18C/D/E/F variants. The ALQ-214(V)4/5 is the key onboard electronic warfare jamming system for the IDECM program and protects the aircraft from sophisticated electronic threats, including modern integrated air defense systems.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Digital Glass Military Aircraft Cockpit Systems Market Research Report Forecast 2017 to 2021

Deliveries to the U.S. Navy and to Australia through the U.S. government’s Foreign Military Sales program are expected to be complete by May 2020.

“Naval aviators face a growing range of threats as their missions evolve and hostile actors gain access to increasingly advanced technology,” said Ed Zoiss, president, Harris Electronic Systems. “Harris has helped keep naval aviators ahead of emerging threats for nearly 20 years. We remain firmly committed to supporting their critical missions.”

Source : Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) - view original press release