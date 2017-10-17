AW169 helicopter scores 1st contract success in the US emergency services market

The order for three AW169 Emergency Medical Services helicopters was placed by Travis County, Texas for its STAR Flight program

Travis County's AW169s will be the first in the US to support patient transport, search and rescue, law enforcement and firefighting missions

Contract builds on the global success of the AW169 for EMS and public service operations, as total orders exceed 160 of the type for 70 customers in 30 countries around the world

Leonardo announced today at the Air Medical Transport Conference (AMTC) in Fort Worth, USA that Travis County, Texas has signed a contract for three AgustaWestland AW169s for its STAR Flight program as the county-based EMS provider upgrades its helicopter fleet to more modern and capable aircraft.

Travis County will be the launch customer of the EMS-configured AW169 in the United States, with deliveries expected to begin in October 2018.





In addition to EMS operations, the AW169 will support Travis County’s search and rescue, law enforcement support and fire suppression efforts in the area surrounding Austin, Texas. The three AW169s will allow STAR Flight to grow its operational capabilities, including the ability to transport patients longer distances and increased capabilities for search and rescue, as well as responsiveness to wildfires.

The helicopters will be configured with a multi-purpose interior with specialty EMS equipment and stretchers that can be reconfigured to incorporate search and rescue and firefighting kits. Additionally, Travis County’s AW169s will be equipped with a hoist and a 300-gallon Simplex belly tank.

The contract builds on the global success of the AW169, achieved in just a few short years, following adoption by global EMS and public service operations for a diversified set of missions and earlier sales from U.S. VIP/corporate customers. More than 160 agreements for AW169s, including orders and options, have been signed by nearly 70 customers in approximately 30 nations worldwide to date.

Source : Leonardo, A Finmeccanica Company - view original press release