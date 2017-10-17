US Army Awards Leidos Prime Deployable Adaptive Global Responder Support Contract

Company to Continue to Provide Technical Development and Support, and Operational Integration to the Night Vision and Electronics Sensors Directorate

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology company, was one of ten primes awarded a contract by the U.S. Army to continue its 24 years of excellence in providing technical development, technical support, and operational integration to the U.S. Army's Research, Development, and Engineering Command's Communications and Electronic Research, Development, and Engineering Center's Night Vision and Electronic Sensors Directorate (NVESD) under the Deployable Adaptive Global Responder Support program. The multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a five-year base period of performance and a total contract value of $480 million.

The NVESD supports Army, joint expeditionary, special operations, intelligence and other mission-focused activities by providing rapid access to technology solutions. Under the contract, Leidos will apply its proven contracts and program management solutions to enable the NVESD to provide responsive and adaptive capabilities to the Army and U.S. Military. Work will include research and development, operational integration, operational analysis and assessment, and other necessary support including logistics and communications.





"Under the contract, Leidos will continue to rapidly develop, field, and support mission­ oriented technology solutions for global responders across the Department of Defense and the federal government. These solutions will effectively address the ever-changing threats to our national security," said Leidos Group President Mike Chagnon.

Source : Leidos - view original press release