Portuguese OGMA and Netherlands NLR strengthen cooperation in the field of aerospace

As part of the State Visit of His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, an economic mission of 23 airport and aerospace companies also came on a visit to Portugal.

On the 12th October 2017, OGMA – Indústria Aeronáutica de Portugal and the Netherlands Aerospace Center signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at OGMA premises in Alverca. The main purpose of this MoU is to provide for a cooperative relationship between the two parties regarding research and development projects, and to bring those parties to work together in technical cooperation for the development and improvement of aeronautical maintenance, repair and overhaul technologies and for the upgrading of airplanes.





The MoU was signed by OGMA Chairman & CEO, Mr. Marco Tulio Pellegrini, and NLR CEO, Mr. Michel Peters, and was witnessed by the Dutch King and Queen.

Source : NLR - Netherlands Aerospace Centre - view original press release