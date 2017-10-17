US Navy selects Leonardo to supply safety critical ILS for naval air stations

Leonardo has been chosen as prime contractor by the US Navy to provide up to 31 ground based Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) systems

This contract further establishes Leonardo as the preferred provider of ILS system to the US Department of Defense (DoD) having delivered over 144 systems to the US Air Force

Leonardo is a trusted supplier to the DoD building on its US operational history that extends over 30 years

Leonardo was selected through a competitive procurement as the provider of up to 31 Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) by the US Navy to equip Department of Navy installations. The company is proud to announce the award during the 62nd annual ATCA conference (Air Traffic Control Association) that is taking place from the 16th to the 18th October, at the Gaylord Convention center in National Harbor, MD Washington DC, stand #421.

In more details, Leonardo’s subsidiary, Selex ES Inc., was awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) worth up to USD 20.9 million for delivery of its Model 2100 Instrument Landing System with collocated Distance Measuring Equipment (DME).





The Model 2100 is a highly reliable, cost-effective, FAA-approved and ICAO Annex 10-compliant system that is commissioned at hundreds of Category I - III operational locations worldwide. With this Navy contract, the company adds to the growing number of Leonardo supplied Model 2100 systems in the US DoD inventory.

Leonardo is also on contract to deliver over 500 Model 1118A/1119A DME systems to the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) for its current and NextGen DME requirements.

This important achievement for Leonardo helps further establish itself as a prime contractor with the Navy that has entrusted the company to provide safety critical technology to enable naval aviators make safe instrument landings during all weather conditions. The contract represents a testament to the quality, performance and reliability of Leonardo’ US made Air Traffic Control (ATC) solutions.

Across North America indeed, the strength of Leonardo’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) systems are also evident in Canada, where the company was awarded a contract by NAV CANADA in 2016 to replace ATC Primary and Secondary (Mode S) radars at 12 major Canadian airports, with an option for further replacements. Additionally, in the same year, the Canadian Ministry of Environment and Climate Change acquired 20 new meteorological sensors, offering the most modern meteorological radar technology available for weather monitoring.

In the US, Leonardo has a solid footprint in the aerospace, defence and security market thanks to its manufacturing centers of excellence for ATC technologies in Overland Park, Kansas, helicopters in Philadelphia from which AW139 and AW119 helicopters are manufactured, and the extended footprint of Leonardo-DRS for defence electronics.

Source : Leonardo, A Finmeccanica Company - view original press release