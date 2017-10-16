Future Ground Combat Vehicles Conference

29 November, 2017 - 1 December, 2017, Detroit, MI, United States

Next Generation Mobility, Protection, and Lethality



We are pleased to announce the return of our Future Ground Combat Vehicles event! This years event is aimed specifically at examining developments that have taken place since the release of the Combat Vehicle Modernization Strategy, and the critical next steps in this process.



We will also examine new initiatives that are at the forefront of Future Ground Combat technology including Directed Energy, Modular Active Protection Systems, and Unmanned alternatives for Ground Combat Systems. Join us as we explore the hottest topics of the day as explained by the most respected experts in the defense sector!





Bigger! Badder! Bolder Topics!

Hear Updates from leading Program Managers on the progress of the Combat Vehicle Modernization Strategy

Gain insight from BCT Capabilities managers discussing tomorrow's Vehicle Requirements

Listen to Acquisition Updates from major Program Executive Offices

Understand the Requirements of Mobile Protected Firepower platforms for light maneuver Warfighters

Study the Strategy to Succeed in a Constrained Fiscal Environment

Hear about the value of Active Protection Systems and the different variants available

''Ability and opportunity to interact with US Army and business leaders.''

Department of National Defence



''Great networking opportunities! Very informative conference.''

Northrop Grumman



''Great networking event! Informative overview of future vehicle concepts.''

Wittenstein

2017 Speakers

General Robert Abrams , Commanding General, FORSCOM, US Army

Major General David Bassett , Program Executive Officer, PEO GCS, U.S. Army

, Program Executive Officer, PEO GCS, U.S. Army Major General John Charlton, Commanding General, US Army Test & Evaluation Command

Major General William Hix , Director of Strategy, Plans & Policy, Deputy Chief of Staff G-3/5/7, U.S. Department of the Army

Major General Clark LeMasters , Commanding General, TACOM, US Army

Major General Eric Wesley , Commanding General, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence

Major General Robert Dyess , Deputy Director, Army Capabilities Integration Center, US Army

Mr. Dale Ormond , Principal Director, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Research and Engineering)

Colonel Gerald "Andy" Boston , Director, Team NGCV Provisional

Colonel Kevin Vanyo , Military Deputy to the Director, TARDEC, U.S. Army

Colonel James "Jim" Schirmer , Program Manager, Armored Fighting Vehicles, U.S. Army

Colonel Glenn Dean , Project Manager, Stryker Brigade Combat Team, U.S. Army

Mr. David Dopp , Program Manager, Mobile Protected Firepower, PEO-GCS, US ARMY

Colonel William Nuckols , Director, Mounted Requirements, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence

Colonel Jim Jenkins , Science and Technology/Experiment Divisions; Rapid Capabilities Office MCWL, U.S. Marine Corps

Colonel Patrick Hittle , Director, Training and Education Capabilities Division, HQMC

Mr. Kevin Coggins , Program Manager, Positioning, Navigation & Timing, US Army

Bryan McVeigh , Project Manager Force Projection, PEO CS & CSS, US Army

Mr. Douglas Bryce , Program Executive Officer, Joint Program Executive Office Chemical and Biological Defense

, Program Executive Officer, Joint Program Executive Office Chemical and Biological Defense BG (Ret) Brigadier General (Ret) Didi Benyoash, Future Combat Vehicle Team Leader, Israel Ministry of Defense

Source : ASDEvents