Future Ground Combat Vehicles Conference
- 29 November, 2017 - 1 December, 2017, Detroit, MI, United States
Next Generation Mobility, Protection, and Lethality
We are pleased to announce the return of our Future Ground Combat Vehicles event! This years event is aimed specifically at examining developments that have taken place since the release of the Combat Vehicle Modernization Strategy, and the critical next steps in this process.
We will also examine new initiatives that are at the forefront of Future Ground Combat technology including Directed Energy, Modular Active Protection Systems, and Unmanned alternatives for Ground Combat Systems. Join us as we explore the hottest topics of the day as explained by the most respected experts in the defense sector!
Global Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV) Market Research Report 2017
Bigger! Badder! Bolder Topics!
- Hear Updates from leading Program Managers on the progress of the Combat Vehicle Modernization Strategy
- Gain insight from BCT Capabilities managers discussing tomorrow's Vehicle Requirements
- Listen to Acquisition Updates from major Program Executive Offices
- Understand the Requirements of Mobile Protected Firepower platforms for light maneuver Warfighters
- Study the Strategy to Succeed in a Constrained Fiscal Environment
- Hear about the value of Active Protection Systems and the different variants available
Department of National Defence
''Great networking opportunities! Very informative conference.''
Northrop Grumman
''Great networking event! Informative overview of future vehicle concepts.''
Wittenstein
2017 Speakers
- General Robert Abrams, Commanding General, FORSCOM, US Army
- Major General David Bassett, Program Executive Officer, PEO GCS, U.S. Army
- Major General John Charlton, Commanding General, US Army Test & Evaluation Command
- Major General William Hix, Director of Strategy, Plans & Policy, Deputy Chief of Staff G-3/5/7, U.S. Department of the Army
- Major General Clark LeMasters, Commanding General, TACOM, US Army
- Major General Eric Wesley, Commanding General, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence
- Major General Robert Dyess, Deputy Director, Army Capabilities Integration Center, US Army
- Mr. Dale Ormond, Principal Director, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Research and Engineering)
- Colonel Gerald "Andy" Boston, Director, Team NGCV Provisional
- Colonel Kevin Vanyo, Military Deputy to the Director, TARDEC, U.S. Army
- Colonel James "Jim" Schirmer, Program Manager, Armored Fighting Vehicles, U.S. Army
- Colonel Glenn Dean, Project Manager, Stryker Brigade Combat Team, U.S. Army
- Mr. David Dopp, Program Manager, Mobile Protected Firepower, PEO-GCS, US ARMY
- Colonel William Nuckols, Director, Mounted Requirements, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence
- Colonel Jim Jenkins, Science and Technology/Experiment Divisions; Rapid Capabilities Office MCWL, U.S. Marine Corps
- Colonel Patrick Hittle, Director, Training and Education Capabilities Division, HQMC
- Mr. Kevin Coggins, Program Manager, Positioning, Navigation & Timing, US Army
- Bryan McVeigh, Project Manager Force Projection, PEO CS & CSS, US Army
- Mr. Douglas Bryce, Program Executive Officer, Joint Program Executive Office Chemical and Biological Defense
- BG (Ret) Brigadier General (Ret) Didi Benyoash, Future Combat Vehicle Team Leader, Israel Ministry of Defense
Source : ASDEvents
