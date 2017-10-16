Aircraft Launch and Recovery Systems in Sync

Aboard the U.S. Navy's newest and most technologically advanced aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), it takes an entire suite of systems to enable safe and effective operations on the flight deck. This infographic shows the aircraft launch and recovery equipment (ALRE) aboard the ship, which returned from Independent Steaming Exercise Two (ISE-2) the second week of October. Duirng ISE-2, Ford Sailors conducted 83 launches and traps, which included nighttime flight operations.

Source : Naval Air Systems Command - view original press release