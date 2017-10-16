Newsletter Subscription


Monday, Oct 16, 2017

US Department of Navy Awards Harris $765 M IDIQ Contract for Tactical Radios

  • Supports current and emerging Department of Navy tactical radio requirements
  • Includes the Harris AN/PRC-117G, AN/PRC-152A and the new AN/PRC-160 radio
  • Replaces fully realized $300 million IDIQ contract that expired in August

The U.S. Department of Navy has awarded Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) a five-year, $765 million ceiling, single-award IDIQ contract to provide tactical radios and ancillary devices to the Navy and Marine Corps.

This new contract, which replaces a $300 million IDIQ contract that expired in August, enables the U.S. Department of Navy to procure radios including the Harris AN/PRC-117G, AN/PRC-152A and the new AN/PRC-160 wideband HF/VHF radio, as well as peripheral attachments to support handheld, manpack, vehicular and base station mission needs. Additionally, the contract’s flexibility allows Harris to provide next-generation products as required.


"This award stems from our successful long-standing track record of developing and delivering the most advanced family of tactical radios,” said Chris Young, president, Harris Communication Systems. “The award enables Harris to continue to meet the Navy and Marine Corps’ current and emerging needs so that they can successfully accomplish their missions around the globe.”

Source : Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Oct 13, 2017

 

