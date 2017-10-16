Space Resiliency Summit

28 November, 2017 - 29 November, 2017, Alexandria, VA, United States

Our 4th Space Resiliency Summit is designed as an educational and training ''Town Hall'' forum, where thought leaders and key policy-makers across military services, defense agencies, and civilian organizations can come together for actionable discussions and debate. This year's summit will focus on technology and innovation needed to defend critical space assets against increasing and new threats.



2017 Summit Topics to Include

DoD Efforts to Update Space Policy to Ensure Resiliency

ODNI Perspective Towards Space Resiliency

Role of Small Satellites in Enhancing Global Situational Awareness

DoD's Latest Initiatives to Protect Space Assets in a Contested Space Environment

Implementing DoD Strategic Guidance and National Security Space Strategy

The Role of FCC Licensing in Space Situational Awareness and Space Traffic Management

Countering Threats in the Space Domain

Understanding the Problems of a Contested Space Environment

Accelerating the Pace of Innovation to Combat Sophisticated Adversarial Threats in Space





Why Attend?

Space resiliency is an issue that has become of critical importance to our national security. With potential adversaries developing advanced space capabilities, military and government organizations are now heavily engaged in developing policies, plans and technology to best ensure the resiliency of our nation’s satellite constellations. At the Space Resiliency Summit, we will be exploring the latest initiatives from across government to address this critical topic.



In order for military commands, intelligence agencies and government agencies to meet the challenges posed to our space architecture, they, along with industry partners, will need to develop solutions to problems that didn’t exist twenty years ago. This promotes unique challenges that were not conceived when space was considered a benign environment. Now that space have become increasingly contested and congested, conversations like the one we seek to foster at the Space Resiliency Summit, are more important than ever.



Our team specializes in the extensive research and development of our Summits' content and focus areas. We seek to bring together the respected leaders from US military commands, leading research centers, government agencies, and industry technology providers. Our non-partisan approach allows us to reach across all services and organizations to bring together a truly holistic group of decision makers and solution providers.

This Year's Speakers to Include:

Robert Lightfoot , Acting Administrator, NASA

, Acting Administrator, NASA Lt Gen John Thompson , USAF, Commander, Space & Missile Systems Center, Air Force Space Command

, USAF, Commander, Space & Missile Systems Center, Air Force Space Command Stephen Kitay , SES, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, US Department of Defense

, SES, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, US Department of Defense Shawn Barnes , SES, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Space Operations, USAF

, SES, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Space Operations, USAF Maj Gen Clinton Crosier , USAF, Director, Operational Capability Requirements, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Plans and Requirements, USAF

, USAF, Director, Operational Capability Requirements, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Plans and Requirements, USAF Lt Gen Larry James , USAF (Ret), Deputy Director, Jet Propulsion Laborator, NASA

, USAF (Ret), Deputy Director, Jet Propulsion Laborator, NASA George C. Nield, Associate Administrator, Commercial Space Transportation, FAA

Source : ASDEvents