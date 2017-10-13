GD to Christen US Navy's Newest Submarine, South Dakota, on Saturday

General Dynamics Electric Boat will christen South Dakota (SSN 790), the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced nuclear attack submarine, at a ceremony at its shipyard Saturday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. Electric Boat is a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD).

Deanie Dempsey is the ship's sponsor. She is the wife of retired U.S. Army Gen. Martin Dempsey, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard will be the event's principal speaker.





The submarine South Dakota is the 17th ship of the Virginia Class. The central characteristic of the class is the modularity derived from the design / build approach, which supports efficient construction and mission capability. This provides the U.S. Navy with a submarine class that advances the state-of-the-art with each succeeding ship. South Dakota's adaptability makes it highly responsive to changing mission requirements.

Electric Boat and its partner, Newport News Shipbuilding, share construction of the submarines under a teaming agreement. A total of 28 Virginia-class submarines have been delivered, are under construction or under contract.

