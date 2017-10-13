Aviall Named Exclusive Distributor of Perkins Aircraft Windows

Boeing [NYSE: BA], through its subsidiary Aviall, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Perkins Aircraft Windows to distribute windshields, side cockpit and passenger windows to the business aviation and general aviation market.

“Since Aviall has 40 locations and sales people around the world with outstanding one-on-one relationships, this agreement will not only be a tremendous benefit to our two companies, but also to our customers,” said Jack Brawley, vice president sales for Perkins Aircraft Windows. “There are many aircraft owners and maintenance facilities around the world that are unaware of the option to buy aircraft windows that are as good as, or often better than, original equipment manufacturer windows at substantial savings.”





Perkins Aircraft Windows is a respected technological leader in the development and manufacturing of aircraft transparencies. Throughout its manufacturing history, Perkins expertise has been applied to the engineering, design, tooling, certification and production of numerous projects. As an established global aerospace distributor serving the business and general aviation markets, Aviall has a long-standing history of connecting customers with strategically-positioned product solutions, designed to meet current and future needs.

“Aviall is pleased to add Perkins Aircraft Windows to our product portfolio as we continue to build and expand upon our growing capabilities in business and general aviation,” said Aviall President and CEO Eric Strafel. “We look forward to working closely with Perkins to better connect the aerospace supply-chain in delivering its high-quality windows to the marketplace.”

