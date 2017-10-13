Peraton Wins $578 M Contract to Sustain DHS/TSAs Security Equipment

Company will provide critical integrated logistics support services for security screening equipment that helps detect threats to aviation safety.

Peraton has been selected to provide performance-based integrated logistics support services to help sustain security screening equipment at all U.S. airports and other component facilities for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Transportation Security Administration (TSA) over the next five years.

“Our work will help TSA protect our country,” said Peraton CEO Stu Shea. “We’re proud to have once again been called upon to assist the Department of Homeland Security in its mission of safeguarding the nation, and we eagerly accept the high standards and accountability required by TSA.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Adaptive Optics by Wavefront Sensors Market Research Report Forecast 2017 to 2022

TSA’s security mission is essential to detecting threats to aviation from adversaries and keeping air travel safe for the public, and the mission must operate with 100 percent certainty in the interest of national security. TSA has entrusted Peraton to help ensure that it continues to be successful in protecting our nation.

Beyond its technical capabilities – including specialized knowledge and scale – Peraton brings to TSA a long history of success supporting the Department of Homeland Security on complex national security initiatives. This contract award reinforces Peraton’s strong reputation for delivering critical mission assurance based upon proven past performance.

The award carries a value of up to $578 million.

Source : Peraton - view original press release