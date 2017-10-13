PAR Technology Subsidiary Announces $11.9 M USAF Subcontract Award at Tinker AFB, OK

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) today announced that its subsidiary, Rome Research Corporation (RRC), has been awarded a subcontract from Croop-LaFrance, Inc. to provide Base Client Support Services at Tinker AFB, OK. The subcontract includes a base year with up to four option years, and a total value of $11.9 million.

The president of PAR’s Government Business, Matthew Cicchinelli, commented on the award stating, “We are pleased that the United States Air Force has selected the Croop-RRC Team to provide these mission-critical IT services. Our talented team has earned a reputation for unsurpassed reliability and execution and we look forward to supporting a new customer, the USAF’s 72nd Air Base Wing Communications Directorate at Tinker AFB”.





Source : PAR Technology Corporation - view original press release