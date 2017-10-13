Textron Aviation invests in growth and support of Mexican business aviation fleet with expanded Aerolineas Ejecutivas relationship

Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, is strengthening its presence in Mexico by expanding channel partner Aerolineas Ejecutivas’ role to include new aircraft sales and service for its full jet and turboprop portfolio.

Customers now can access the company’s complete new aircraft portfolio through Aerolineas Ejecutivas, expanding upon its most recent role as a sales representative for Textron Aviation’s special mission aircraft. Currently an authorized service facility (ASF) for Beechcraft and Hawker jet and turboprop aircraft, Aerolineas Ejecutivas’ proven track record of strong customer focus has helped pave the way for its upcoming additional appointment as an ASF for Citation jet aircraft, expected to be completed by the end of the year.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Aircraft Sensors Market - Global Forecast to 2022

“With the industry’s widest range of business aviation and special mission products, Textron Aviation has a great opportunity to meet Mexico’s growing air transportation needs. We’re confident that Aerolineas Ejecutivas possesses the right skillset to help us both grow and support the fleet there,” said Lannie O’Bannion, vice president, Sales, Latin America and Caribbean. “With decades of experience representing Textron Aviation, we are confident in Aerolineas Ejecutivas’ capabilities to serve the region through their professionalism, expertise and strong customer focus.”

“Throughout our longstanding relationship, the dynamic team at Aerolineas Ejecutivas has consistently demonstrated their passion for growing the market and supporting our customers,” said Kriya Shortt, senior vice president, Customer Service. “We are thrilled to partner with a team that shares the same customer-centric spirit as we do at Textron Aviation. Working together, we look forward to ensuring customers throughout the region receive exceptional support throughout their ownership.”

Aerolineas Ejecutivas is among the most established and largest business aviation companies in Mexico and has a long relationship with Textron Aviation’s Hawker, Beechcraft and Cessna brands. Aerolineas Ejecutivas started in 1968 as an air taxi operator and has since grown into a leader in business aviation, operating from multiple facilities throughout Mexico and specializing in new and pre-owned aircraft sales, fractional programs, aircraft administration, FBO services and maintenance operations.

Source : Textron - view original press release