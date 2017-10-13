GECAS Extends Relationship with AirBridgeCargo Airlines

GECAS has acquired a 747-8 freighter (MSN 63378) from Boeing Capital Corporation and will continue the existing aircraft lease with AirBridgeCargo. This transaction expands GECAS’ decade-long relationship with the airline, who operate an all-747 fleet including two 747-400ERFs from GECAS.

“We are pleased to continue our support of AirBridgeCargo Airlines with this acquisition,” said Richard Greener, GECAS’ SVP & Manager Cargo, noting “the 747-8F provides approximately 20 tonnes of additional revenue freight versus the 747-400F, along with efficient GEnx-2B67 engines.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

2017-2022 Global Top Countries Aircraft Systems Market Report

“AirBridgeCargo Airlines has been committed to Boeing’s 747, which is ideally suited to our business model and network. Additionally, the type enables us to meet our customers’ expectations, both for general and special cargo delivery. Today we are on the path of fleet renewal, with smooth replacement of older 747-400Fs with state-of-the-art 747-8Fs. Our cutting-edge fleet of 747-8F aircraft is key to our overall success and further development,” reports Sergey Lazarev, General Director, AirBridgeCargo Airlines, adding “Our long-term relationship with GECAS allows us to continue our customer-focused service quality enhancements.”

Source : General Electric - view original press release