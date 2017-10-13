P&WC Selected by Republic Airways as Exclusive APU Repair Services Provider

More than 1500 APS2300 Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) have been delivered to 75 airlines and corporate operators

Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) has been selected by Republic Airline Inc. to perform all maintenance services on the APS 2300 APUs aboard Republic's fleet of 170 existing and 12 new Embraer 170/175 series aircraft. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).

"Republic is the largest operator of Embraer 170/175 jets in the world and is a key customer for P&WC's APU division," says Marty Kessell, Vice President, APU Market, P&WC. "We are grateful for the opportunity to continue our close relationship with Republic and to support the airline's growth."





Drew Skaff, Vice President of Supply Chain at Republic, commented, "We are pleased to confirm and extend our relationship with Pratt & Whitney Canada, demonstrated by selecting the company again as the exclusive provider of maintenance services for our APS 2300 Auxiliary Power Units over the next 10 years."

100,000 Reasons To Go Beyond

P&WC reached a significant milestone in April 2017, when it produced its 100,000th engine, a testament to the company's longevity and leadership in the global aerospace market. P&WC will celebrate this achievement throughout the year, recognizing all families of products as well as dedicated employees and loyal customers who, together, have marked the many accomplishments of its journey.

Source : Pratt & Whitney Canada - view original press release