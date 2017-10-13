EchoStar 105/SES-11 Satellite Successfully Launched

Ku-band Capacity Tailored for Customer Applications

EchoStar Corp. (NASDAQ: SATS) announced today that the EchoStar 105/SES-11 satellite was successfully launched on October 11 at 6:53 PM EDT on a SpaceX Falcon 9 vehicle from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

EchoStar 105/SES-11, a dual-mission satellite for EchoStar and SES, is a hybrid Ku and C-band communications satellite that provides EchoStar with 24 Ku-band transponders of 36 MHz, marketed as EchoStar 105, and SES with a C-band payload of 24 transponders, marketed under the name SES-11. The high-powered communications satellite replaces Ku-band capacity for AMC-15 and C-band capacity for AMC-18 at the 105 degrees West orbital slot.





"We are excited about the increased capabilities and expanded reach that EchoStar 105 will provide," said Anders Johnson, president of EchoStar Satellite Services L.L.C. "EchoStar 105 will enable us to meet the evolving capacity requirements of our customers in North America as they grow their businesses and pursue new markets."

EchoStar 105 will provide Ku-band transponder capacity with coverage of the 50 U.S. states and expanded reach to the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean for satellite communications services for EchoStar's enterprise, media and broadcast, and U.S. government service provider customers.

