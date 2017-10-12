Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2017 Conference

28 November, 2017 - 29 November, 2017, Madrid, Spain

We are delighted to announce the annual Military Airlift and Air-Air Refuelling conference and exhibition, which convenes in Madrid on the 15th-16th November 2017.



Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling represents one of the most important components for Air Forces worldwide, underlined by substantial annual investments made by Ministry of Defence, Armed Forces and Defence Industries.





This year's conference will focus on supporting current and future developments by allowing information exchange, networking and new business opportunities.

Keynote presentations and panel discussion will lead the way and at the same time the conference will offer multiple opportunities to meet and exchange ideas and future projects making this event a truly unique occasion.



Benefits of Attending

Meet the decision makers of the Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling community

community Hear the latest updates from the most senior military leaders worldwide

Gain unique insight information regarding the current and future projects of Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling

Network and create business opportunities with key market solution providers

In addition, this event includes a post conference visit to Getafe Air Base

30th November 2017 - Hosted by Airbus (limited spaces available)

Speakers:

Air Commodore (Ret'd) Julian Stinton , Vice President Military Sales TLD Europe, TLD Group

, Vice President Military Sales TLD Europe, TLD Group Brigadier General Laurent Marboeuf , Commander of Air Transport Brigade, French Air Force

, Commander of Air Transport Brigade, French Air Force Colin Sage , Director of International Business Development, ViaSat, Inc.

, Director of International Business Development, ViaSat, Inc. Colon Miller , Director Government & Defense Programs, Volga Dnepr Unique Air Cargo

, Director Government & Defense Programs, Volga Dnepr Unique Air Cargo Colonel Andrea Massucci, Deputy Division Head, Policy and Support Division, European Air Transport Command

Deputy Division Head, Policy and Support Division, European Air Transport Command Colonel Andrés Gamboa de la Calleja , Commander of 31st Wing, Spanish Air Force

, Commander of 31st Wing, Spanish Air Force Colonel Bjørn Gohn-Hellum , Vice Commander, Heavy Airlift Wing*

, Vice Commander, Heavy Airlift Wing* Colonel Christopher Amrhein , 100th Air Refueling Wing Commander, US Air Forces Europe

, 100th Air Refueling Wing Commander, US Air Forces Europe Colonel Elanor Boekholt-O'Sullivan , Commander Airbase Eindhoven, Royal Netherlands Air Force

, Commander Airbase Eindhoven, Royal Netherlands Air Force Colonel Eric Renaut , Branch Chief, Resources Support, Logistics Directorate, EU Military Staff

, Branch Chief, Resources Support, Logistics Directorate, EU Military Staff Colonel Franck Verdierre , Director, MCCE

, Director, MCCE Colonel Jose Romero , ETAC Commander, European Tactical Airlift Center

, ETAC Commander, European Tactical Airlift Center Didier Vernet , Military Affairs, Airbus Defence and Space

, Military Affairs, Airbus Defence and Space Dion Polman , Project Officer AAR, European Defence Agency

, Project Officer AAR, European Defence Agency Graham Grice , Military Account Director, World Fuel Services Europe Limited

, Military Account Director, World Fuel Services Europe Limited Group Captain Elizabeth Purcell , Chief AMCC, SHAPE

, Chief AMCC, SHAPE Jeronimo Amador , Head of Strategic Air Mobility, Airbus Defence and Space

, Head of Strategic Air Mobility, Airbus Defence and Space Laurent Donnet , Managing Director, Avidonn Consulting

, Managing Director, Avidonn Consulting Lieutenant Colonel Edwin Markie , AAR SME, JAPCC

, AAR SME, JAPCC Lieutenant General (Ret'd) Sander Schnitger , Director BGS/IGS/EU and Isr, Boeing

, Director BGS/IGS/EU and Isr, Boeing Major General Julián Roldán Martínez , Air Mobility Command Chief, Spanish Air Force

, Air Mobility Command Chief, Spanish Air Force Major General Thomas Sharpy , Vice Commander, Air Mobility Command

, Vice Commander, Air Mobility Command Mal Sandford, Senior Vice President, Skytech Inc

Senior Vice President, Skytech Inc Matias Magnasco , Corporate Account Manager , JETEX

, Corporate Account Manager , JETEX Michael Goodisman , Business Development Director, Antonov Airlines

, Business Development Director, Antonov Airlines Paul Bradick , Business Development Manager, Retired Master Air Despatcher- British Army, Airborne Systems Limited

, Business Development Manager, Retired Master Air Despatcher- British Army, Airborne Systems Limited Phil Chacon , Executive Director, ViaSat, Inc.

, Executive Director, ViaSat, Inc. Scott B Gwilliam , Global Business Manager, JASE, JBTC

, Global Business Manager, JASE, JBTC Wiek Noldus, NAM Programme Manager, NATO

Source : ASDEvents