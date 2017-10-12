Government of the Netherlands -AIM-120 C-7 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile

The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the Netherlands for AIM-120 C-7 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM). The estimated cost is $53 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.

The Government of the Netherlands has requested a possible sale of twenty-six (26) AIM-120 C-7 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), one (1) AMRAAM Guidance Section Spare (MDE items), twenty (20) AMRAAM Captive Air Training Missiles (CATM), missile containers, control section spares, weapon systems support, test equipment, spare and repair parts, publications and technical documentation, personnel training, training equipment, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, logistics, technical support services, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated total case value is $53 million.





This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO Ally which continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.

The proposed sale will improve the Netherland’s capabilities for mutual defense, regional security, force modernization, and U.S. and NATO interoperability. This sale will enhance the Royal Netherlands Air Force’s ability to defend the Netherlands against future threats and contribute to current and future NATO operations. The Netherlands maintains the AIM-120B in its inventory and will have no difficulty absorbing these missiles into its armed forces.

The proposed sale of this equipment will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

The prime contractor will be Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, AZ. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.

Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government personnel or contractor representatives to the Netherlands.

There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.

This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.

