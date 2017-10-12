Cubic Receives Additional Awards for Delivery of Immersive Game-Based Training Courseware to the US Navy

Cubic Global Defense to continue expansion efforts for Orlando operations to further support development of advanced learning products

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Global Defense (CGD) business division has received four additional delivery orders totaling $22 million, from an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, to support the U.S. Navy’s Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) with the creation and delivery of immersive game-based courseware. Cubic’s Orlando, Florida operations will be responsible for the development efforts of the Immersive Virtual Shipboard Environment (IVSE) for LCS, which is considered to be in direct alignment with U.S. Navy’s Ready Relevant Learning initiative.

Cubic’s IVSE is an advanced learning product for the LCS training program that puts trainees in a photo-realistic, 3-D environment to teach various tasks in settings that are virtually identical to real-life scenarios. The additional orders received as part of Cubic’s IDIQ will add new functionality and virtual content to the current LCS virtual training environment.





“We are pleased with receiving additional awards for the development of cutting-edge training and learning products for the U.S. Navy,” said Dave Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense. “In traditional development, engineers, 3-D artists, subject matter experts and learning scientists are separate disciplines; however, Cubic fully integrates learning science and technology to meet our customers’ needs with our unique team structure.”

“In order to provide our customers with a perfectly balanced training product such as our IVSE, we are continuing our recruitment efforts to add more talented individuals to our innovative, world-class team here in Orlando,” said Ray Oliver, general manager of Orlando operations.

Listed as the third largest simulation and training company by the Orlando Business Journal, Cubic is recruiting for a number of positions including software engineers, instructional designers, technical producers, 3-D artists and subject matter experts. Cubic’s Orlando operations includes a studio environment dedicated to the advancement of game-based training and currently employs more than 250 personnel.

Source : Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) - view original press release