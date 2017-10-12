Rolls-Royce expands service network for business aircraft

Rolls-Royce today announced that it is further extending its global network of Authorised Service Centres (ASC) for its CorporateCare® customers.

The global ASC network forms an essential component of Rolls-Royce’s services portfolio for business aircraft and adds to its own existing global aftermarket capabilities. Today Rolls-Royce has 74 ASCs in place with key maintenance providers worldwide allowing us to respond to our customers’ needs as quickly as possible. The powerful service infrastructure of the ASCs is complemented by On Wing Services specialists in the USA, Europe, Middle East and Asia as well as a number of spare parts, lease engine and storage locations, all placed strategically around the world.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

The Global Military Aircraft Engines Market 2017-2027

Today’s additions to the network include Bombardier’s recently inaugurated Service Centre at London Biggin Hills Airport in the United Kingdom, where the BR710A2 will be serviced.

Another new member of the ASC network is ExecuJet Aviation Group, with its sites in Melbourne and Perth, Australia, who will service the BR710A1/C4/A2 engines. ExecuJet’s Sydney facility and headquarters for the Australasian region will also be upgraded to a Rolls- Royce service hub.

Rolls-Royce is also renewing its contract with Dallas Airmotive as a Mobile Repair Service Centre. In addition to their current role maintaining BR710A1/C4/A2 engines they will add capability to maintain Tay 611-8/8C engines.

Andy Robinson, Rolls-Royce, VP Services - Business Aviation, said: “Rolls-Royce is the leading engine supplier for business aircraft and our customers rely on us to deliver outstanding levels of in- service support. Collaborating with the most experienced maintenance providers around the globe ensures industry leading service levels for our growing global customer base.”

Source : Rolls Royce - view original press release