Jeppesen, Universal Avionics to Offer Integrated Data Display

Data to enhance situational awareness and increase operational efficiency for business aviation operators

Boeing [NYSE: BA], through its subsidiary Jeppesen, today announced that it reached an agreement to provide its high-fidelity Airport Mapping Database to Universal Avionics' new InSight Display System, providing the business aviation market with timely and accurate airport diagrams and other essential information to enhance operational efficiency.

"Business aviation operators and pilots worldwide using the InSight Display System will now be able to integrate Jeppesen's latest flight data technology and charts in the flight deck to further enhance their flying experience," said Dan Reida , vice president of Sales and Marketing, Universal Avionics. "This agreement continues our strategic alliance with Jeppesen to ensure our customers have access to the top flight information available in the industry."





Specifically, Jeppesen will now provide Airport Mapping Database information, digital charts, NavData navigation information and cultural data services for the InSight Display System. Jeppesen data also will allow for three-dimensional display of essential airport information and enroute flight data through the InSight platform to further enhance situational awareness for pilots.

"Teaming with Universal Avionics to provide our data services for the InSight Display System will ensure the right information is delivered at the right time to enhance the flying experience," said Scott Reagan , director, Jeppesen OEM Client Management. "We look forward to continuing our relationship with Universal Avionics to deliver world-class data for its leading front panel avionics platforms."

Jeppesen Airport Mapping Database services provide highly detailed, geo-referenced layered airport data, to ensure all current information is available on-screen, including runways, taxiways, structures and other features. Jeppesen cultural data provides depiction of multiple objects and boundaries that enhance situational awareness when viewing digital chart information.

For further detail on the industry-leading navigation, operations, training and optimization solutions provided by Jeppesen, visit www.jeppesen.com . For more information on the InSight Display System and other leading avionics services provided by Universal Avionics, see www.uasc.com/InSight or visit their booth number N2821 during the 2017 NBAA Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (BACE) in Las Vegas .

Boeing Global Services, headquartered in the Dallas area, was formed by integrating the services capabilities of the government, space and commercial sectors into a single, customer-focused business. Operating as a third business unit of Boeing, Global Services provides agile, cost-competitive services to commercial and government customers worldwide.

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release