Airbus Corporate Jets wins new ACJ319neo order

Builds on best cabin flying even farther

Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) has won a new A319neo[1] order, from an Asian customer that is trading up from a traditional business jet, highlighting the market appeal of the aircraft family’s proven cabin and improved intercontinental range.

The order means that new and existing customers have now placed a total of nine orders – three ACJ319neo and six ACJ320neo - for the new ACJ320 family. Customers include Acropolis Aviation, Comlux, K5 Aviation and undisclosed clients.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Hybrid Aircraft Market 2017-2021

“The ACJ320neo Family capitalises on the trend toward larger cabins in top-of-the-line business jets, while giving customers even more intercontinental range and efficiency in what is already a popular and airline-reliable performer,” states Airbus Chief Operating Officer, Customers, John Leahy.

With the ability to fly eight passengers 6,750 nm/12,500 km or 15 hours, the ACJ319neo will bring much of the world within nonstop range. Complementing it is the ACJ320neo, which will fly 25 passengers 6,000 nm/11,100 km or 13 hours.

Deliveries of the ACJ320neo begin at the end of 2018, while those of the ACJ319neo start in the second quarter of 2019.

Featuring the most spacious cabins of any business jet, while being similar in size to competing large-cabin aircraft, the ACJ320neo Family also delivers similar operating costs. The ACJ320neo Family can do this because its lower maintenance and training overheads – part of its airliner heritage – deliver a similar total cost when combined with fuel and navigation and landing charges.

Almost 10,000 Airbus aircraft are in service worldwide today, supported by a globe-spanning network of spares and training centres, giving corporate jet customers unmatched support in the field. Airbus corporate jet customers also benefit from services tailored to their particular needs, such as the “one call handles all” corporate jet customer care centre (C4you), customised maintenance programmes and the ACJ Service Centre Network.

Combined with the inherent reliability that comes from aircraft designed to fly many times a day, the ACJ320neo Family is both dependable and available when customers need it.

Airbus corporate jets are part of the world’s most modern aircraft family, which delivers, as standard, features which either cost more, or are unavailable, in competitors. These features include the protection and simplicity of fly-by-wire controls, the benefits of Category 3B autoland, and time and cost-saving centralised maintenance on all systems.

More than 180 Airbus corporate jets are in service on every continent, including Antarctica, highlighting their versatility in challenging environments.

Source : Airbus, an EADS N.V. company (Paris: EAD.PA) - view original press release