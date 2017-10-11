FLIR Awarded $6.8 M Contract for Black Hornet Personal Reconnaissance Systems for Australian Army

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has been awarded a $6.8 Million firm-fixed-price order to deliver Black Hornet Personal Reconnaissance Systems (PRS) in support of the Australian Army. The units delivered under this contract will support platoon and troop level organic surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. The Australian Army previously purchased the Black Hornet PRS for test and evaluation purposes, leading to the awarded contract for full operational deployment after a re-competed tender.

"We are pleased to be selected by the Australian Army to provide this previously non-existent personal reconnaissance technology," said Jim Cannon, President and CEO of FLIR Systems. "This recent contract highlights the increasing demand for the Black Hornet to be incorporated within the operational capability of the world's leading militaries, providing immediate deployable security."





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Airborne Telemetry Market - Global Forecast to 2021

This contract expands the use of FLIR PRS for Army surveillance and reconnaissance programs. FLIR has delivered over 5,000 Black Hornet PRS around the world, reiterating the demand for the relatively new nano-UAV technology offered by FLIR.

FLIR will manufacture the systems in Oslo, Norway. Deliveries will begin in 2018 and be completed within one year.

Source : FLIR Systems, Inc. - view original press release