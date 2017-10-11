China Express is newest CFM56 operator

Received first of 11 CFM56-5B-powered A320s.

China Express Air has become the newest operator of CFM International's CFM56 engines. The airline took delivery of the first of 11 CFM56-5B-powered Airbus A320ceo aircraft; the remaining aircraft are scheduled to be delivered in 2018 and 2019.

The airline is operating the aircraft routes from its base in Chongqing to such destinations as Liuzhou, Haikou, Xiangyang, Bijie, and Xiamen.





Established in 2006, the Chongqing based China Express Air has been one of the fast-growing regional airlines in China with excellent safety record. China Express currently has 5 bases in Dalian, Huhehaote, Xian, Guiyang and Chongqing in China and operates passenger service to more than 80 destinations.

"We're excited to welcome China Express to the CFM family of operators," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "We worked closely with them to ensure that they had a very smooth entry into service with our engines, and our team in China will do its best to support this new fleet."

Source : Safran S.A. (Paris: SAF.PA) - view original press release