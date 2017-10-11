Embraer Selects Gogo AVANCE L5 for Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 business jets

Embraer (NYSE: ERJ), an industry leader in adopting connectivity solutions, has selected Gogo Business Aviation's (NASDAQ: GOGO) latest inflight connectivity technology, Gogo AVANCE L5, for its Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 business jets.

Embraer is in the process of certifying the Gogo AVANCE L5 system and plans to deliver the first production aircraft in the first quarter of 2018.





"The Gogo AVANCE L5 is the ideal connectivity solution to elevate the passenger experience in our Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 jets," said Luciano Castro, vice president, Programs for Embraer Executive Jets. "With Gogo's Text & Talk and Gogo Vision, personal communication and inflight entertainment will be as seamless as if customers were at home or in the office."

Gogo AVANCE L5 connects to the Gogo Biz 4G network, delivering faster speeds and enhanced network capacity and enabling a more robust experience for activities such as live streaming video and audio, on-demand movies, personal smartphone use, and real-time data for cockpit apps while in flight.

"Embraer's selection of Gogo AVANCE L5 is validation of Gogo's ability to offer its customers the most advanced technology available today and shows the confidence they have in our AVANCE platform and our 4G network," said Mark Sander, vice president of OEM sales for Gogo. "Gogo AVANCE L5 is the next step in a product roadmap that will continue to provide leading communication solutions to the business aviation industry."

Gogo AVANCE is an innovative approach that combines Gogo's advanced hardware and software technology to create a fully integrated, aviation-grade inflight connectivity and entertainment platform. The platform enables connected aviation technologies, services and applications like never before. Gogo AVANCE is the heart of the company's new suite of platform-based products including its Smart Cabin systems – SCS Elite and SCE Media – and Gogo AVANCE L5 hardware.

Created specifically for the business aviation market, the Gogo Biz 4G network is built on Gogo's existing ground network of more than 250 towers and fiber backhaul, which has provided connectivity for hundreds of thousands of flight hours aboard thousands of business and commercial aircraft. The AVANCE L5 equipment package will incorporate dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi service and a host of other features – all from a single box.

Source : Gogo - view original press release