Unmanned Aircraft Systems East for Defense and Government Symposium

Emerging Opportunities, Needs and Challenges

7 November, 2017 - 8 November, 2017, Washington, DC, United States

DoD has reported Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) growth rate between 2015 and 2035. It is expected that federal agency UAS fleets will grow from a few hundred to approximately 10,000, with over 90 percent of these vehicles categorized as Nano, Micro, or Small UAS. Ultralight, Light Sport, and Medium sized UAS will find a role with a number of agencies, such as Bureau of Land Management or Coast Guard, who need to survey large tracts of land or water for a variety of missions. In all cases, the UAS is the transport for the payload, be it sensors or cargo. The number and type of UAS developed, acquired, and deployed will be driven by mission needs and costs. Analysts still predict growth in this industry, estimating a total increase to just over $89 billion in the next decade. Not only is the military expected to sustain its backing of UAS technology, but the civil and commercial markets are poised to open up to a host of opportunities for the industry.



Key issues will include:





Emerging Defense and Government UAS Needs & Requirements

DoD UAS Joint Program Updates, Emerging Platform & Sensor Capabilities, Training & Testing

UAV Program Updates and Platforms

Developing Counter UAS & Detect & Avoid Technologies

sUAS Innovations, Growth, Capabilities and Opportunities

FAA NAS Regulatory Updates

Confirmed Speakers

Source : ASDEvents