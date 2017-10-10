BAE to assist US Army in enhancing situational awareness of deployed soldiers

The U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) has awarded BAE Systems a four-year, $100 million contract to provide technical and other support services to the 116th Military Intelligence Brigade (MIB).

The company will assist the 116th MIB in enhancing the situational awareness of troops around the world by combining geospatial, sensor, and other types of information into actionable intelligence.





“Our team will play an important role in processing, analyzing, and visualizing key data that helps drive operations on the ground and positions the U.S. military for mission success,” said Duncan Greene, vice president and general manager of Global Analysis and Operations at BAE Systems.

BAE Systems experts and analysts will support INSCOM’s Aerial Reconnaissance Surveillance Team contract. They will assist the Army with the collection, processing, exploitation, analysis, and dissemination of full-motion video and other intelligence data used for mission planning and in support of training operations.

The company is actively recruiting full-motion video and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance professionals for a number of key positions across the United States.

BAE Systems provides intelligence and security services to manage big data, inform big decisions, and support big missions. BAE Systems delivers a broad range of solutions and services including intelligence analysis, cyber operations, IT, systems development, systems integration, and operations and maintenance to enable militaries and governments to recognize, manage, and defeat threats. The company takes pride in supporting critical national security missions that protect the nation and those who serve.

