Boeing Business Jets Continues to Lead Ultra-Large Business Jet Market

BBJ booked 14 sales over the last year, valued at $2.7 billion

Boeing [NYSE: BA] Business Jets announced today at the National Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition it booked 14 new orders in the last year.

The orders include one 737, four BBJs, three BBJ MAXs, one BBJ 787-8, two BBJ 777-300ERs and three BBJ 747-8s.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Brush for Aircraft Market Research Report 2017

“It has been a really strong year for us at Boeing Business Jets,” said Greg Laxton, Head of Boeing Business Jets. “Our customers are seeing the value our products provide across our entire portfolio, from the current generation BBJ, to the future BBJ MAX, all the way up to the BBJ 747-8.”

Boeing Business Jets also unveiled a new interior design concept for the BBJ MAX 7. Created by renowned Paris based design firm, Alberto Pinto, it features a design customized to the BBJ MAX 7’s spacious interior.

“At BBJ, we are always innovating our products and that includes the cabin interior,” said Laxton. “What really sets Boeing Business Jets apart from our competition is that we offer our customers incredible range and incredible cabin space. Our customers can take advantage of multiple living areas, a full bedroom and full size bathrooms and the new design beautifully highlights these advantages.”

Boeing Business Jets offers a complete portfolio of ultra-large-cabin, long-range airplanes perfectly suited for Government and Head of State operations. The product line includes the BBJ MAX family,– high-performance derivatives of the commercially successful 737 MAX airplane family– as well as Boeing twin-aisle airplanes including the 777, 747-8 and 787 Dreamliner.

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release