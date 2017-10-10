Bombardier Offering 4G Air-to-Ground High-Speed Internet System on Bombardier Business Jets to Enhance Connectivity for Passengers

Installations of the 4G internet system on new and in-service Challenger jets to begin this year

The 4G high-speed internet leveraging Gogo AVANCE L5 provides the fastest and most reliable air-to-ground internet coverage available for business aircraft today over North America

Bombardier and Duncan Aviation are collaborating to bring 4G high-speed internet to in-service Challenger aircraft

Bombardier Business Aircraft announced today it will be offering Gogo Business Aviation’s 4G next-generation air-to-ground (ATG) internet system Gogo AVANCE L5 on Bombardier business jets, starting with the Challenger series aircraft this year. Bombardier is offering its customers the new high-performance 4G in-cabin Wi-Fi system, which will be available this year for installation as a forward-fit on new Challenger aircraft, as well as a retrofit option on in-service Challenger jets. Customers will be able to install the retrofit at all Bombardier Service Centres and at Duncan Aviation’s facilities throughout the U.S.

“Faster, more seamless in-flight Wi-Fi is a top priority for our customers, and once again, Bombardier leads the industry in elevating the in-flight cabin experience,” said Brad Nolen, Vice President, Marketing, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “We are pleased to offer our customers advanced connectivity solutions on new deliveries and to be working with Duncan Aviation for retrofit options at Bombardier’s service centres and Duncan Aviation’s facilities.”





The new and significantly faster 4G service will use Gogo AVANCE L5, which is lightweight and compact, and will operate using the Gogo Biz 4G ground network of more than 250 towers, providing reliable connectivity over the continental U.S. and large parts of Canada and Alaska. Designed specifically for business aircraft, the system offers enhanced connectivity applications, such as audio and video streaming, faster Web surfing, and access to VPN and emails with attachments, for a vastly improved user experience.

“We understand the value our customers place on staying connected, so we are extremely excited to be collaborating with Bombardier on this program to bring the next Generation of In-Flight Connectivity solutions to the market,” said Mike Minchow, Duncan Aviation Vice President of Service Sales.

Source : Bombardier Aerospace - view original press release