Rockwell Collins selected to support avionics for USSOCOM

Performance-based logistics contract ensures long-term readiness of mission-critical capabilities

Rockwell Collins has been awarded a five-year, $30.7 million contract by the Technology Application Contracting Office (TAKO). The contract will provide avionics repair and logistics, field service support and spares management for Rockwell Collins’ Common Avionics Architecture System (CAAS), including expanded roles in field service and repair chain management for other installed avionics.

“This agreement extends our successful relationship of supporting the USSOCOM’s critical mission as well as our position as a trusted source for technical expertise and logistics management,” said Thierry Tosi, vice president and general manager, Service Solutions for Rockwell Collins. “We’ll continue to provide critical support when and where it’s needed.”





Since the USSOCOM began utilizing performance-based agreements for service and support approximately 10 years ago, Rockwell Collins has been able to keep critical equipment mission-ready by improving reliability and reducing the volume of returns and shortening turnaround times. This has led to a significant reduction in the number of spares required.

