Triumph Agreement with MD Helicopters Extends Support for the MD 530F Cayuse Warrior

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) congratulates MD Helicopters, Inc. (MDHI) on the recent contract awards from the U.S. Army for their Armed MD 530 Scout Attack Helicopters. MDHI was awarded a five-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the Army to provide up to 150 armed MD 530 aircraft to U.S. and Partner Nation Aviation Forces in support of foreign military sales (FMS) opportunities. Additionally, MDHI received an initial delivery order under the IDIQ contract for 30 new MD 530F Cayuse Warrior helicopters for the Afghan Air Force.

In support of these awards, Triumph’s Integrated Systems – Geared Solutions in Macomb, Michigan, will extend deliveries of the main rotor gearbox and tail rotor gearbox through 2022 for current and future delivery orders. The Macomb site has supplied gearboxes and other ancillary parts for the MD 530F (369FF Type Certified) aircraft since the mid-1990s.





“We are pleased to advance our relationship with MD Helicopters as they work with the U.S. Army to deliver these attack helicopters to our troops and our allies in the global fight against terrorism,” said Tom Holzthum, executive vice president of Triumph Integrated Systems. “In the extreme Afghan conditions, the MD 530F Cayuse Warrior has proven its strong performance capability, and we are proud to supply gearboxes and other critical parts and systems for the aircraft.”

