L3 Awarded Contract to Provide SATCOM Terminals to the US ANG

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) announced today that it has been awarded a contract to provide Hawkeye™ III Lite VSAT satellite communications terminals and on-site training to the U.S. Air National Guard’s Joint Incident Site Communications Capability (JISCC) teams. These terminals will facilitate direct communication from remote locations in all 50 states and U.S. territories. Additionally, these Army Strategic Command (ARSTRAT)-certified terminals will enable access to the Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) network of military satellites supporting all response missions within the U.S. and its territories. These L3 products are on exhibit at the 2017 Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition in Booth 7129.

“L3 is proud to provide an advanced WGS communications capability to the Air National Guard,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, L3’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “We have delivered more than 12,000 VSATs to military customers and have earned a reputation for quality, performance and reliability. The improved satellite connectivity and functionality from these terminals will assist this essential unit in its critical missions across the globe.”





Under this contract, the company will deliver 46 Hawkeye III Lite 1.2-meter tri-band VSATs in the fourth quarter of 2017. JISCC provides Air National Guard communications units with military Command and Control and National Incident Management System-compatible data information using a standard and modular communications platform.

