Zenith Aviation Orders 2 More Learjet 75 Business Jets

Zenith Aviation becomes the largest operator of Learjet 75 aircraft in Europe

The Learjet 75 business jet is valued worldwide for its innovative technology, smooth ride, superior cabin experience and legendary performance

Learjet 75 aircraft offer the only flat floor cabin and 8-seat double-club configuration in the light jet category

Bombardier Business Aircraft announced today that London-based Zenith Aviation, a leading private jet charter provider based in the UK, has purchased two additional Learjet 75 aircraft. Zenith Aviation, whose team has been flying Learjet aircraft since 1999, acquired its first two new Learjet 75 business jets just over a year ago. The latest two Learjet 75 aircraft will be UK-based, with several airports being considered for permanent basing.

“Since their delivery at the end of last year, we have benefited significantly from adding two Learjet 75 aircraft into our existing fleet, almost doubling our hours flown in 2017.” said Zenith Aviation’s Managing Director, Stuart Mulholland. “We’re extremely happy with their performance and more clients are requesting the Learjet brand, re-energizing the demand for the traditional double-club, eight-seat configuration. With the additional Learjet 75 aircraft arriving next year, we look forward to being able to satisfy our ever-increasing customer demand in 2018.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Annual Outlook - 2017

Zenith Aviation, which specializes in short-haul charters throughout Europe, now ranks as the region’s largest operator of Learjet 75 aircraft, with a combined fleet of four aircraft. There are approximately 160 Learjet aircraft currently based in Europe.

“It’s very clear that the impressive capabilities of our Learjet 75 business jet, along with Zenith Aviation’s commitment to impeccable service, are a winning combination with customers,” said Christophe Degoumois, Vice President, Sales, Europe, Russia, CIS, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “We were proud to celebrate our 100th Learjet 75 aircraft delivery in June, and this remarkable aircraft will continue to lead the way by bringing advanced large-jet features to the light and super-light jet segments.”

Source : Bombardier Aerospace - view original press release