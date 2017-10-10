Roboteam Set to Launch Next Generation of Military Ground Robot

Advanced UGV to Detect, Identify and Dispose of Hazards for the Warfighter

Roboteam, Inc., the leading global provider of tactical ground robotic systems and controllers for defense, law enforcement and public safety missions, will unveil its revolutionary Transportable Interoperable Ground Robot (TIGR) at 11:30 a.m. ET today, Monday, October 9, 2017 during AUSA 2017 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

“The TIGR's interoperability makes it the most effective counter-IED technology on the battlefield,” said Shahar Abuhazira, CEO of Roboteam, Inc. “Our family of tactical robots provide users with complete situational awareness to help soldiers complete missions safely and successfully. With the creation of the TIGR, Roboteam has excelled from a technological standpoint and with respect to our ability to match our niche capabilities to the U.S. Military’s critical demands. TIGR is just one more example of Roboteam’s commitment to quality, reliability and operability.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Camera Drones Sales Market Report Forecast 2017-2021

The TIGR is the most advanced, groundbreaking robotic platform ever made available to the modern warfighter. As a two-man carried UGV with a modular design allowing for add-ons, sensors and future technology integration, TIGR provides innumerable capabilities other mid-sized robotic platforms are unable to achieve in the theater of war. It is a highly mobile, all-weather system capable of operating in any terrain. TIGR incorporates best-in-class day and night vision and six HD video cameras. A tactical five-degree-of-freedom manipulator provides operators with high dexterity for complex EOD missions, CBRN survey operations, hazardous material incident response, and subterranean and culvert inspection. TIGR provides a holistic robotic approach to defeat virtually any threat, in any environment.

Roboteam will also be unveiling next generation versions of its Individual Robotic Intelligence System (IRIS), and Probot, as well as the RSTR – the first UGV with flight capabilities – during AUSA 2017.

Source : Roboteam, Inc. - view original press release