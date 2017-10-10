Oshkosh Showcases JLTV Vehicles with NextGen Weapon Integration Capabilities

Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) company, will showcase two variants of its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) with next generation lethality and networking capabilities at the AUSA Conference 2017. The vehicles will be on display at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. from October 9 -11, 2017.

“The Oshkosh JLTV is engineered to support a wide range of mission kits and weapon systems required for the modern battlefield,” said John Bryant, Senior Vice President of Oshkosh Corporation and President of Oshkosh Defense. “Our JLTV will replace existing light tactical vehicles with a platform that is flexible, scalable, and customizable for specific missions ‘outside the wire.’ We are proud to be demonstrating this JLTV capability.”





The JLTV Family of Vehicles was designed with room for growth to provide Warfighters with next-generation protected mobility in the light vehicle class, while supporting advanced networking and increased fire power. The JLTV General Purpose vehicle on display in the Oshkosh booth (top photo) is equipped with a Boeing Compact Laser Weapon System (CLWS), a Kongsberg Protector LW 30 Remote Weapon System (RWS) with a M230LF cannon, and a communications suite that includes a Thales VRC-111 and Thales VRC-121 VIPER.

The JLTV Utility vehicle on display (middle photo) is equipped with the Boeing Maneuver Short Range Air Defense (SHORAD) Launcher including a M3P .50 cal machine gun, M299 launcher with four Longbow Hellfire missiles, sensor suite, and a communications suite including a Thales VRC-111.

A third Oshkosh JLTV, a General Purpose vehicle, will be on the show floor (bottom photo) in the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems booth #1911, showcasing Rafael’s Samson RWS Dual Stabilized Remote Weapon Systems (RWS) with M230 LF, and the Trophy Light Active Protection System (APS).

“The JLTV program continues to be run as a model program,” said Dave Diersen, Vice President and General Manager of Joint Programs, Oshkosh Defense. “Working closely with our government customer, we have completed Reliability Qualification Testing, accumulating over 100,000 miles and exceeding reliability requirements. Production ramp up is on track and Oshkosh has delivered over 600 vehicles. We are very pleased with program progress and look forward to a successful Full Rate Production (FRP) decision in Fiscal Year 2019.”

