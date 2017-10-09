Close Air Support Conference

15 November, 2017 - 16 November, 2017, Bristol, United Kingdom

The Close Air Support Conference will be held in Bristol, United Kingdom on the 15th & 16th November 2017. The aim of the Close Air Support Conference is to provide an opportunity for military, government and industry personnel involved with Close Air Support and Close Air Support programmes to share programme updates, future requirements, new technologies and Lessons Identified relating to Close Air Support and contemporary operations.



CAS 2017 will feature presentations from various nations that focus on the preparation, training, equipment and joint fires support provided to the JTAC/JFO/TACP for the dismounted fight.





The event will provide a dedicated forum to assess Close Air Support operations from a FAC/JTAC perspective, addressing all the key issues such as training, improving communications networks and lessoning the burden of equipment for the dismounted FAC/JTAC. It will also assess the wider strategic context of FAC operations, looking at the land battlefield, increased air/land integration and how future capabilities will be implemented. The conference will share operational experiences and future strategies from militaries across Europe, North America and Middle East.



New for 2017:

We will cooperate with the Joint Air Land Organisation at RAF Air Command to deliver the UK MoD Air Land Integration conference within the Close Air Support Conference. Relevant unrestricted briefs will be provided in the main CAS conference. Restricted briefs for those with relevant security clearances will be conducted in a separate room. Senior military personnel from all three services and MOD civil servants responsible for the delivery of Air Land Integration will be present at the conference.



Conference Scope

Now that Afghanistan has finished the focus of military thinking has returned to conventional operations. This must be done against a background of increased threat and financial restraint that will put training and equipment programmes under pressure. CAS 2017 will feature presentations from various nations that focus on the preparation, training, equipment and joint fires support provided to the JTAC/JFO/TACP for the dismounted fight. Topics to be covered include:

Air Land Integration

Digital Interoperability

Doctrinal Updates

Air Platform Capabilities

National Equipment & Training Programmes

Synthetic Training



The emphasis of the conference is on the training, equipment and communications of the TACP/FAC/JTAC/JFO on the ground and the doctrine and training that supports his interface with the CAS Aircraft and other Joint Fires Assets.

Who attends?

The Close Air Support Conference will be attended by requirements and acquisition officials from the Land and Air Systems divisions on national procurement bodies, as well as senior military Officers from nations across the world. Also present will be the senior management of the leading industry contractors providing relevant technologies.

Speakers

Group Captain Mark Manwaring , Chief of Staff, Joint Air Land Organisation, HQ Air Command, Royal Air Force

, Chief of Staff, Joint Air Land Organisation, HQ Air Command, Royal Air Force Wing Commander Jason Wells , SO1 Equipment Capability, Joint Air Land Organisation

, SO1 Equipment Capability, Joint Air Land Organisation Colonel Mark Pullen , Head of Joint Effects Capability, Capability Development Combat Support, British Army Headquarters

, Head of Joint Effects Capability, Capability Development Combat Support, British Army Headquarters Lt Col (FRA) Frédéric Dalorso , Commander &Major (DEU) SamiSamadi, German SNR, French German Air Ground Operations School

, Commander &Major (DEU) SamiSamadi, German SNR, French German Air Ground Operations School Graham Davenport , EuMEA Marketing Director, Rockwell Collins

, EuMEA Marketing Director, Rockwell Collins Wing Commander Neil Bishop , Commanding Officer, UK Air Support Operations Centre

, Commanding Officer, UK Air Support Operations Centre Mr Tom Ball, Technical Director, Close Air Solutions

Technical Director, Close Air Solutions Captain Raimo Alatörmä , G5/Pori Brigade, Finnish Army

, G5/Pori Brigade, Finnish Army Captain Robert Reese, Program Manager THS, USMC Systems Command

Program Manager THS, USMC Systems Command Marko Patljak , Product Manager, Safran Vectronix AG

, Product Manager, Safran Vectronix AG Warrant officer Ken Power , JTAC STANEVAL NCM, Canadian Army Doctrine and Training HQ (CADTC HQ) Air Land integration cell.

, JTAC STANEVAL NCM, Canadian Army Doctrine and Training HQ (CADTC HQ) Air Land integration cell. Capt Lars Swanson , TACP/ASOC Branch, A3JC, Air Combat Command, USAF

, TACP/ASOC Branch, A3JC, Air Combat Command, USAF LtCol James Krischke , Chief, FAC Capabilities Section, NATO Air Headquarters

, Chief, FAC Capabilities Section, NATO Air Headquarters Manne Anliot, Vice President, Vricon

Source : ASDEvents