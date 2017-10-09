Endeavor Robotics Wins $100 M Contract with the US Army

Massachusetts-based robotics company earns Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II (MTRS Inc. II) bid to build fleet of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs)

Endeavor Robotics, the U.S.-based global leader in tactical ground robotics, was awarded the United States Department of Defense's Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II (MTRS Inc. II) contract. Endeavor was one of several companies to bid on the $100 million contract. The contract has an option for an additional $58 million worth of deliverables.

"We are honored to win and look forward to delivering a great robot to the US Army," Endeavor Robotics CEO Sean Bielat says.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Counter UAV (C-UAV) Technologies Market Analysis & Forecast Report 2017

The program, MTRS Inc. II, called for bids to build medium-weight, remotely operated, man-transportable robotic systems that provide increased stand-off capability for the American warfighter. The primary use for the UGVs will be to detect and confirm potentially lethal threats, such as IEDs, chemical hazards and other biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) situations.

Having won a variety of new contracts over the last several months, including MTRS Inc. II, Endeavor Robotics will create many new jobs, hiring roboticists, engineers and support staff. The majority of new positions will be housed in Endeavor's Boston area facility.

"This large increase in staff creates a nice boost for the local and American economy," says Bielat. "We are full of pride today and we can't wait to get started."

Source : Endeavor Robotics - view original press release