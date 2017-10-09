AirTronic USA Awarded Long-Term Contracts by DLA and Global Defense Clients in Support of 40mm Systems

Exceeding market share increase expectations for 2017, AirTronic USA has been awarded several new contracts that showcase the broadening demand and application of our weapons systems to the national and international defense sectors. On 26 September 2017, the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency awarded AirTronic a multi-year contract for the M203 Grenade Launcher Barrel. In addition, AirTronic was recently awarded two other large foreign contracts for parts and whole Grenade Launcher Systems, and was also the recipient of multiple task order renewals for export of our cutting-edge PSRL (Precision Shoulder Fired Rocket Launcher), taking current production through 2020.

"We continue to see increased demand from our domestic and foreign client base for the 40mm systems we design and manufacture. This resonance in the global marketplace for our products and systems has resulted in deliberate and increasing call for our support of U.S. and Allied Forces. We remain focused on delivering to our customers products within our core competencies in the 40mm weapons space and strive to provide innovative, reliable and safe systems which have tactical relevance in today's counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in the three primary geo-political regions – East Asia/South China Seas, Eastern Europe and Middle East/North Africa," said Richard Vandiver, AirTronic USA's President and COO.





AirTronic USA will be exhibiting at AUSA in Washington, DC, 09-11 October 2017, in Hall C, booth #3705, and will unveil their newest innovative virtual training simulator for the PSRL.

