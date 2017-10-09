Flexjet Adds Two Prestigious Gulfstream G650s to its Portfolio of Jets

Today sees the first G650 delivery; next week the second

Fastest non-supersonic jet to go around the world with just one fuel stop

Cabin features four distinct sections including a private stateroom

Sixteen panoramic windows flood the cabin with sunlight

Flexjet's Gulfstream portfolio also to include the G500 in early 2018

Flexjet LLC, offering travelers access to the world’s most luxurious fleet of private jets, today accepted delivery of the award-winning Gulfstream G650, expanding the company’s portfolio of Gulfstream aircraft.

Flexjet Chairman Kenn Ricci and Flexjet CEO Michael Silvestro joined employees at the fractional jet provider’s global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, to celebrate delivery of the first G650 to the fleet. A second G650 will be delivered next week.





“The ultra-long range category has continued to grow year over year. With more than 250 Gulfstream G650 aircraft in operation to date, it is an iconic aircraft in this class. To see the Flexjet livery on one of the finest aircraft in business aviation is truly a proud moment for all of us,” said Ricci. “This is a pivotal moment in Flexjet’s history as we solidify our position as a major player in the global private aviation space.”

These will be the eighth and ninth Gulfstream aircraft to join the Flexjet fleet out of a total order of 50, including seven G450s delivered previously. In early 2018, eight of the highly anticipated Gulfstream G500 aircraft – the successor to the Gulfstream G450 – also will join the fleet. Flexjet will be the North American launch customer of the G500.

As a Red Label by Flexjet aircraft, this G650 will have an assigned flight crew. Flexjet G650 pilots have been type-rated for the aircraft with more than 125 hours of training, including training in a type-specific simulator with reenacted real-life situations as well as in the air. That training is in addition to the required minimum of 2,500 hours of total flight experience all Flexjet pilots must complete. The jet’s flight attendants also underwent exhaustive training specific to the aircraft.

The Red Label program delivers to fractional Owners a private flying experience as personalized as whole aircraft ownership. Red Label offers access to the world’s youngest fractional jet fleet, custom cabin interiors and flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft, something that is unique in the fractional market.

The first of the Flexjet G650s will feature the “Cosmos” interior, which, like Flexjet’s other customized cabin interiors, incorporates colors and materials not typically seen in private aviation. One of the four distinct sections of the cabin is a private stateroom with a custom-installed, large-screen television.

The G650 aircraft cabin is the quietest and largest in its class, featuring 16 panoramic windows, while 100 percent of the cabin air is refreshed every two minutes eliminating stagnant air and impurities. Additionally, cabin pressurization is kept at a very low level. Because the G650 can cruise 14 hours or more, maintaining a lower cabin altitude means passengers arrive at their destination feeling rested, alert and less fatigued. This is due to the fact that the heart and lungs do not need to work overtime to oxygenate the blood at lower altitudes.

“Owners can travel the world in this aircraft through our Global Access program, which takes advantage of the long-distance cost savings inherent in such travel and passes it along to Owners,” Silvestro said. “Essentially, the farther you fly in the G650, the lower the hourly cost."

Source : Flexjet LLC - view original press release