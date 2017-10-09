Cubic to Showcase Overmatch and Readiness Solutions at AUSA

Cubic Global Defense and Cubic Mission Solutions to demonstrate range of simulation, training and C4ISR capabilities for the combined force across multiple domains

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced that its Cubic Global Defense (CGD) and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) business divisions will demonstrate industry-leading simulation, training and Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities at the 2017 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, D.C. from October 9–11. Hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), the annual meeting is the largest land power exposition and professional development forum in North America, consisting of informative presentations, seminars, networking events and technology exhibition.

“An unprecedented level of situational awareness is required in order to succeed in the multi-domain battlespace,” said Dave Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense. “Cubic’s industry-leading training and simulation solutions provide today’s warfighters with the breadth and depth of training needed in order to achieve mission readiness for the total force.”





“We remain committed to providing our customers with capabilities that deliver to the point of need,” said Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions. “We look forward to showcasing how our expeditionary and interoperable C4ISR solutions ensure mission and operational success for soldiers now and into the future.”

Cubic will showcase the following capabilities at booth #6619 on the exhibit hall floor at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center:

Performance-Based Training: Building readiness starts with objective assessment methods and high-fidelity training that replicate the sights, sounds, stressors and complexities of the operational environment (OE). Cubic offers live force-on-force, virtual and immersive training systems and services across the world. Cubic’s live, virtual and immersive systems are holistic solutions that connect training into a single environment and replicate the multi-domain battle to provide a realistic experience. Additionally, real-time feedback throughout exercises incentivizes soldiers to improve and continue to safely train while they gain tactical proficiency.

C4ISR: Cubic provides higher performance multi-domain C4ISR solutions with up to 90 percent less size, weight and power requirements in the most challenging environments. Solutions include wide-band data links, cross-domain, real-time Full Motion Video, secure networking and portable satellite communications. Cubic’s tools are ideal for expeditionary intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes, data links, unmanned aerial vehicle backhaul, tactical command center solutions and more. Our solutions ensure multi-domain access, connectivity and bandwidth in any contested environment. In addition, real-time feedback to distributed command and control operation centers enables quick, more informed decisions to achieve overmatch, enhanced mission readiness and situational awareness at the tactical edge.

