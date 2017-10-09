Fully Outfitted Gulfstream G600 Makes Debut at Nbaa-bace

Customer-Centric Cabin Delivers Ultimate Flexibility, Comfort And Functionality

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. today debuted its fully outfitted Gulfstream G600, revealing a versatile cabin that exemplifies the company’s commitment to exceeding customer expectations for customization, flexibility, comfort and craftsmanship. The unveiling took place at the 2017 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas.

“The G600 cabin, like that of its sister ship, the Gulfstream G500, is the most functional, flexible and comfortable in business aviation,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “In the three years since our G600 cabin was on display at NBAA-BACE, we received considerable customer feedback and have incorporated many of those suggestions into our first production G600.”





The G600 has the longest cabin in its class and can be configured for up to four living areas, including the option for a fixed bed. Divans that convert into beds are also available for those who want to take advantage of the G600’s long legs. At Mach 0.85, the aircraft can fly travelers 6,500 nautical miles/12,038 kilometers.

The G600’s flexible cabin allows for a high level of customization. The aircraft has forward and aft lavatories and a full-size galley that can be located forward or aft. The galley features an optional steam oven, an interchangeable beverage maker and a refrigerator that can be positioned above or below the counter. Flooring options, including stone, can be chosen for the entry, vestibule, galley and lavatories.

Design features in the G600 cabin include three all-new mission-focused seating styles for enhanced comfort, reduced fatigue and ease of use. Material finish options for furniture and interior elements, such as bulkheads, add to the customization and versatility available.

The G600 is designed to seat up to 19 passengers. Once aboard, they can work, dine, relax and sleep.

The cabin enables passengers to stay connected through satellite communications and various high-speed internet options, including Jet ConneX. The aircraft’s cabin management system allows passengers to control lighting, window shades, temperature and entertainment options with touch-screen devices.

The G600 features industry-leading cabin sound levels, the lowest cabin altitude and 100 percent fresh air, which reduce fatigue and increase mental awareness. The G600 has 14 panoramic windows that let in an abundance of natural light.

The G600 at NBAA-BACE will continue to serve as the testbed for the G600 cabin well into 2018. Gulfstream anticipates receiving G600 type certification from the Federal Aviation Administration in 2018 with customer deliveries slated for later that year.

Source : Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. - view original press release