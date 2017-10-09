USCG Activates Option Year for McMurdo Emergency Beacons

Orolia, through its McMurdo brand, the most trusted name in emergency readiness and response, announced today that the US Coast Guard (USCG) has activated its first option year on its contract for up to 16,000 FastFind® 220 Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) units to support USCG forces nationwide.

The USCG awarded McMurdo a $3 million contract in July 2016 for PLBs to be ordered over the next five years. McMurdo's ability to maintain a 100 percent on-time delivery rate throughout the contract performance period ensures that the USCG can quickly deploy this critical technology to protect crew members safeguarding America's waterways.





"Our US manufacturing capabilities allow us to receive and fulfill beacon orders large and small, at any given time, and quickly get them in the hands of our servicemembers," said Mark Cianciolo, Vice President of Americas for Orolia. "We are proud to continue being a trusted supplier to the US Coast Guard for innovative, emergency beacons that save lives."

"Many of our missions are dependent on our Coast Guardsmens' preparedness to quickly respond to emergency situations," said Thomas Hughes, Contracting Officer Representative (COR) for USCG. "This is a time-sensitive, mission-critical requirement for the Coast Guard. We're excited to work with McMurdo for the delivery of personal emergency locator beacons to ensure the best possible outcome for those using these life saving devices."

Source : McMurdo - view original press release