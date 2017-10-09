Newsletter Subscription


Monday, Oct 9, 2017

Chemring Contract Update

Chemring Group PLC is pleased to confirm that the cash advance payment and export licences associated with the US$30.0 million contract to supply 40mm ammunition to an international customer, have now been received.

Acceptance of the first delivery has been approved by the customer, and shipments will be ongoing, with the majority of associated revenue and profit being recognised in FY17.


The Board’s expectations for FY17 full year performance remain unchanged.

Source : Chemring Group, PLC - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Oct 6, 2017

 

