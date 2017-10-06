EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium
- 14 November, 2017 - 15 November, 2017, Alexandria, VA, United States
The only whole-of-Government IED Event that brings together DoD, DHS, Federal Agencies & local/civil bomb technicians. The 2017 EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium brings together the mission relevant representatives in our neutral ''townhall'' forum to discuss the current and future C-IED/EOD initiatives supporting battlefield operations, homeland defense, and peacekeeping missions.
Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference
Topics to Be Covered This Year
- Coordination of National and Intergovernmental C-IED Efforts
- Information Sharing and Decision Support Across All Government Agencies & Departments
- Mitigating Explosive & IED Incidents in the Homeland
- Addressing EOD & C-IED Challenges in Asymmetrical Warfare Environments
- S&T Efforts to Support Advanced Detection & Neutralization Capabilities
- Acquisition Priorities for Effective C-IED & EOD Operations
- Developing Policy and International Collaboration for Global IED Defeat
- Leveraging Industry Perspective for Improved C-IED and EOD Technology
- Identifying and Tracking Threat Networks to Mitigate IED Events
Why You Should Attend This Summit:
The IED has profoundly changed the military formation order of battle, leveling the playing field between an asymmetric enemy and U.S. / Coalition forces both on land and sea. In the Homeland, the threat has never been greater. Attacking the malicious use of explosives on the battlefield or at home depends upon a well-coordinated, whole-of-government effort to IED defeat.
The 2017 EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium brings together a whole-of-government approach with both military and civil offices, as well as key leaders in industry with the sole objective of advancing the mission critical needs of each respective community in IED defeat.
Our team specializes in the extensive research and development of our Summits' content and focus areas, and we will assemble the most respected minds in the EOD/IED & Countermine community, as well as key policy-makers across military and civilian offices. Our non-partisan approach allows us to reach across all services and organizations to bring together a truly holistic group of decision makers and solution providers.
2017 Confirmed Speakers Include:
- MajGen David Coffman, USMC, Director, Expeditionary Warfare, OPNAV N95
- CAPT Scott Kraft, USN, Commanding Officer, Indian Head EOD Technology Division, Naval Surface Warfare Center
- COL Jonathan B. Slater, USA, PM, Close Combat Systems, U.S. Army PEO Ammunition
- CAPT Keith B. Dowling, USN, Chief, Integration & Delivery Directorate, Joint Improvised-Threat Defeat Organization (JIDO), DTRA
- COL Christopher T. Kuhn, USA, Director, The Counter Explosive Hazard Center, U.S. Army Engineer School
- Shawn Stallworth, Chief, Office for Bombing Prevention, DHS
- Dr. Karl Dahlhauser, Associate Director for Electronic Warfare & Countermeasures, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense, Research and Engineering, C-IED COI Co-Chair
- CAPT Josh Jackson, USN, Commodore, EOD Group 2, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
- Neil Harper, Acting Director, U.S. Bomb Data Center
- Dr. Edwin Bundy, PM, Improvised Device Defeat Subgroup, Combating Terrorism Technical Support Office
Source : ASDEvents
